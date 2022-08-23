KK's daughter Taamara pens note for late singer on his birth anniversary: 'We’re not gonna let mom feel sad today'

Taamara, daughter of late singer KK, has shared a picture with him to mark his first birthday since his dearth earlier this year. The picture showed a young Taamara with KK as they shared a cake. The image showed Taamara as a child, while his wife Jyothy Krishna fed him. (Also read: KK's wife Jyothy Krishna shares their unseen picture on his birth anniversary)

Sharing the picture, Taamara wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday dad, gonna miss wishing you 500 times today. And miss waking up and eating cake with you, hope you’re eating as much cake as you want to up there️. And don’t worry we’re not gonna let mom feel sad today, we’ll annoy her so she’s angry Hope you can hear us sing tonight dad, it’s all for you."

A glimpse of Taamara's post.

Jyothy was among the first ones to comment. She wrote, “Love you my baby He’s will be always there with us.” Many fans also showered the post with love for their favourite singer. “A blessing to music today !!! Best of luck for the show,” one of them wrote. Another one commented, “What a lovely pic. He will definitely watch the concert today with so much pride. . Miss u sir. Happy birthday. Thank you for making our life beautiful with ur magical songs. We love u so muccch.”

After dating for a few years, KK and Jyothy got married in 1991. They have two children together – Nakul and Taamara. Both the kids together recreated KK's popular song, Yaaron, on the occasion of Friendship Day this year. The video featured also featured KK's old friends Leslee Lewis, Shaan, Papon and Dhvani Bhanushali.

Earlier in the day, Jyothy also made a social media post for her late husband. She posted a picture of them together and wrote, “Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Love you, miss you sooo much, it hurts.”

After performing at an hour-long concert at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata, KK felt unwell and collapsed soon after reaching his hotel. The singer was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail