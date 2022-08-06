KK's kids recreate Yaaron and Leslee Lewis, Papon and Shaan join them. Watch video

Children of late singer KK--daughter Tamaara and son Nakul--have recorded a new version of his popular 90s song Yaaron. Tamaara shared a glimpse of the recording and the song on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note with it. KK died in May this year, after a lively performance at a concert in West Bengal. (Also read: KK's family calls his death ‘worst pain’: 'We are doing better every day’)

The video opens with Leslee Lewis, Shaan, Papon and Dhvani Bhanushali inside a studio. We then get to see throwback footage of KK singing the song at some of his concerts. A picture of KK with Tamaara and Nakul can also be seen before we get to the studio in the current day.

Sharing the video, KK's daughter Tamaara wrote late Friday, “Check it out guys! ‘Yaaron’ Forever! This was very special and close to my heart and I think it was one of the first times me and @nakul.krishna.music have sung together , wish dad was there singing with us. Hope you guys enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it along with these amazing artists!”

She added, "We got to record dad's song at Purple Haze studios, the same studio where he recorded this song, around 24 years ago, and it was a very special time! Love you forever dad #ForeverNo1Yaari. . #No1Yaari #friendshipday #yaarondosti #yaarisongs #friendshipsongs #FriendshipDay."

Leslee was among the first ones to comment. He wrote, “An iconic moment in my life.. recreating this song again & with the two of you makes it all the more special. I’m proud of you both @nakul.krishna.music @taamara.krissshna.”

KK fell ill soon after performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata on May 31 and was rushed to the hospital. However, he was declared him dead on arrival.

