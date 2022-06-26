KK's daughter asks people not to abuse or spread hate against singer's team: 'What would dad think?'

KK's daughter Taamara shared a long note asking people not to abuse or 'spread hate' against the late singer's managers--Hitesh Bhat and Shubham Bhatt. Taking to Instagram, Taamara shared several throwback pictures of KK with his team members. She said that the late singer 'trusted and loved' his team and asked people to send their love and support to them as they 'need it just as much as we do'. (Also Read | KK's son Nakul Krishna remembers him)

She captioned the post, "We wanted to thank all the beautiful human beings in this picture for accompanying dad on all his travels and the vital contributions they made to his shows, making them the memorable spectacles they used to be. I told Hitesh uncle; mom, Nakul and I weren’t there for dads final moments, didn’t even get to say goodbye, but we were all so glad that he was by his side. Ever since he joined dad, his stresses went away."

She also added, "I've heard about hate mail and a lot of anger being directed towards Hitesh uncle and Shubham. To those of you resorting to such abuse, ask yourself what would dad think if he could see this? You’re basing your judgment on the word of some unverified journalists, channels and other sources that regularly photoshop thumbnails and include clickbait titles. Don’t spread hate on their behest. All of dads fans are sending his immediate family all their love and support. However, every moment dad wasn’t with us, he was with his 2nd family, as he used to call them."

"Please don’t buy into the hate-spreading rumours, please send your love and support to them too. They need it just as much as we do, we are all suffering. I’m very grateful that even though dad didn’t have us on his last day, he had them with him. These are the people that dad himself wholeheartedly trusted and loved, and are a big reason why dad become who he was. I’d like to ask you if you loved dad so much, don’t you trust who he trusted? I implore everyone to cease this verbal abuse or abuse of any kind, and if you spot it please take a stand and speak up against it. Be kind- Jyothy, Nakul and Taamara," ended the caption.

On May 31, KK fell ill while performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The singer died at the age of 53. Earlier, ABP Ananda quoted Hitesh, who was present at the event, as saying, "KK said that he was having cramp feeling in his limbs and also asked me to switch off the car AC." Later, recalling the moments after KK's collapse, Hitesh had also said, "I couldn't even lift him... Then I alerted the hotel staff. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead."

