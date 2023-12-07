Koffee with Karan Season 8: Can we have more non-conformists on the show, à la Taapsee Pannu?

Gone are the days when Karan Johar would invite guests who don't see eye to eye with him on his chat show Koffee with Karan. Now produced by Karan's very own digital production house Dharmatic Entertainment, the show is mostly attended by celebrities either working with Dharma Productions or personally close to the host. The only exception this year has been Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, but come on, we can do better than two politically correct Punjabis. (Also Read: Koffee with Karan Season 8: Kajol and Rani Mukerji don't need a Shah Rukh Khan to bridge the gap on that couch anymore)

PC Punjabis

Karan Johar has never invited Taapsee Pannu on Koffee with Karan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking of politically correct Punjabis, the latest episode had two of them. A week after having two explosive Bongs in Rani Mukerji and Kajol, we had Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. You will take a minute to think of what's common between both? Of course, the Punjabi-ness, since the Sindhi Kiara married the Punjabi munda Sidharth Malhotra. But also that they've done two films made by Karan: Govinda Mera Naam, produced by him for Disney+ Hotstar last year, and the segment directed by him in the 2018 Netflix India anthology, Lust Stories.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Karan said on the show that he realised on the first day of shoot that Vicky and Kiara had crackling chemistry. That's true, but that's just not enough for them to make for a great Koffee with Karan episode. Also, when will Karan pop his bubble and realise that the drawing room conversations he has with his favourite actors wouldn't necessarily make for memorable Koffee conversations either.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It's not really Kiara or Vicky's fault here. They may be coming on the show because a filmmaker they've worked with, or want to work with again, has graciously invited them. They may be great actors in their own right, but when you're on Koffee with Karan, you really need to spruce it up. They're not Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra, who can still bully Karan because they go a long way. Or Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Pandya, who've grown up watching the show and thus want to put their best foot forward. And they're definitely not Kajol and Rani Mukerji, who are in a position to roast the host because they're not only old pals, but also not dependent on him for more career breakthroughs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where are the Taapsee Pannus and Kartik Aaryans of the world?

This episode was the first time Karan brought up Taapsee Pannu in one of the questions. The actor had famously said she's not been invited to the chat show because she doesn't have a controversial life. But do the likes of Vicky, Kiara, and Sidharth have controversial lives either? They're only talking marriage and work. Hell, Vicky even said the sexiest thing about him is his work. Yes, you're all workaholics but did we not get the memo of the chat show?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We feel a Taapsee Pannu would be a great fit for the show for multiple reasons. Firstly, she's an outsider in the truest sense and can not give two hoots about Karan's manipulative ways, without brazenly dubbing him “the flagbearer of nepotism.” Secondly, she's well-known for her unhinged sense of humour and logical lens on the business of Bollywood. A mix of that would make for some compelling conversations and witty retorts. She'll channel her Punjabi-ness in the best suited direction for the chat show.

Thirdly, in case she hadn't made it yet in the eyes of Karan yet, she's the leading lady of the most anticipated movie of the year. She will be seen romancing Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Christmas release, Dunki. If Karan can get Vicky to talk about working with Shah Rukh in his “special appearance” in the film, he can very well get Taapsee to spill some beans on the same too. It'd have been more fun to see Taapsee and Vicky reunite on the Koffee couch. They not only share a crackling chemistry, but have come a long way from Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan (2018) to Raju Hirani's Dunki.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, how about Kartik Aaryan with Kiara on the Koffee couch. They also share a decent chemistry with two hits in their kitty: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Sure, Kartik and Karan weren't on the best of terms, but if they've buried the hatchet now with a film they're doing together (announced on Kartik's birthday last month), they can restart with a Koffee banter. Kartik would, like Taapsee, bring more of that non-conformist energy to a show that desperately needs some rebellious revival.

Vicky and Kiara claimed themselves to be the ‘bibba munda’ and ‘soni kudi’ who were on Koffee with Karan to perform some ‘shuddhi’. But an already sanitised space doesn't need a hygiene check. It needs mess in the first place to be wiped clean. And for that, we need disruptors, those who can tear apart the Fabricare couch or spray some fresh graffiti on it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 drops every Thursday at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

Before the Koffee gets Cold' is a weekly column that goes beyond the froth to study the storm inside the Koffee cup.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON