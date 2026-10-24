Koffee with Karan: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor spill secrets about Karan Johar while Arjun Kapoor joins them for a fun rapid fire round

The third episode of the last season of Koffee with Karan will feature actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. On Saturday, host Karan Johar dropped the promo of the upcoming episode of the talk show, and if the first glimpse is any indication, the two actors will spill a lot of secrets and bring the house down with their hilarious banter.

Varun and Janhvi on the couch

Varun Dhawan and Jhanvi Kapoor bring the madness to the Koffee With Karan couch.

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The promo begins with Karan warning that the two will not be so ‘sanskari’ (civilised) on the Koffee with Karan couch. Varun was seen standing on the table at one point and telling that everyone should know who are two people who Karan stopped talking to. Was it with Varun and Janhvi that Karan stopped talking to? We will have to wait and see, as Janhvi hints that she gained weight after he stopped talking with her! Varun also said that Karan said a lot of ‘dramatic s**t’, shocking the filmmaker.

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Arjun Kapoor joins the fun

{{^usCountry}} Karan also said that there will be a twist on the show. It was actor Arjun Kapoor who arrived next, as he joined the two for the rapid fire round. During the segment, when Karan asked who will Varun take career advice and marriage advice, he immediately picked Arjun! Janhvi was asked to name one Instagram account that is ‘giving’ all the time, she did not even wait to reply: Ravi Kishan. She also imitated the viral punchline: ‘Money follows my brother!’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karan also said that there will be a twist on the show. It was actor Arjun Kapoor who arrived next, as he joined the two for the rapid fire round. During the segment, when Karan asked who will Varun take career advice and marriage advice, he immediately picked Arjun! Janhvi was asked to name one Instagram account that is ‘giving’ all the time, she did not even wait to reply: Ravi Kishan. She also imitated the viral punchline: ‘Money follows my brother!’ {{/usCountry}}

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In the caption, Karan wrote, “@varundvn & @janhvikapoor on my couch...need I say more? This one was all madness and love + a very special (longstanding) guest. Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 3, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.”

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Karan had already announced that Season 9 will be the final season of Koffee with Karan. The first episode featured Salman Khan as the guest, with Karisma Kapoor joining in for a segment. The second episode featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who spoke about their relationship and marriage. The comments on the episode sparked backlash, after Rashmika revealed that she repeatedly brought up marriage and that he told her to ask him ‘100 times’ before he would agree.