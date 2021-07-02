Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Krishna Shroff debuts in a music video, mom Ayesha is proud, Disha Patani says ' killing it Kishu'

Krishna Shroff makesdher music video debut, and her mother Ayesha Shroff and brother Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani are quite impressed.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Krishna Shroff makes her music video debut with Kinni Kinni Vaari.

Krishna Shroff has featured in a music video, and her mom, Ayesha Shroff, shared a glimpse of the video on Instagram. Ayesha called her a 'bad**s woman'. This is Krishna's first music video.

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff, along with Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever and Jannat Zubair, are seen in the new music video, titled Kinni Kinni Vaari. The song also stars Nagma Mirajkar, Raj Shokher, and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar.

Sharing a glimpse of the song, Ayesha Shroff wrote on her Instagram page, "What a kicka** concept!! and check out these bad**s women!!my gorgeous baby is definitely one!!!" Krishna was quick to respond, and wrote, "I got it from my mamaaa."

Krishna Shroff had also shared the video on Instagram and Disha Patani was among the first ones to comment. "Wohoo killing it kishu," wrote Disha, who is rumoured to be dating Krishna's brother Tiger Shroff.

Talking about working on the music video, Krishna had said in a press statement, "I honestly couldn't have thought of a better concept to be a part of for my music video debut than this one. It was an absolute pleasure working with the entire team and coming together with 5 other ladies to showcase strength in such a unique and fun way through this absolutely fire track."

Also read: The Tomorrow War review: Chris Pratt charms his way through fun Amazon throwback

Created by UpsideDown, ICONYK, and Raashi Sood, the song revolves around the concept of powerful women and is presented by Big Bang Music.

