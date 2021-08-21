Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Krishna Shroff on love for Tiger Shroff's rumoured GF Disha Patani: 'My brother doesn’t have a lot of friends...'

Krishna Shroff has spoken about being friends with actor Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating her brother Tiger Shroff.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Krishna Shroff with Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff.

Actor Tiger Shroff may not have publicly confessed his feeling for Disha Patani but his sister Krishna Shroff has revealed how much she loves her. Krishna has called Disha a 'sister she never had' and even mentioned how close they are.

Krishna is the younger sister of Tiger Shroff and often shares pictures and videos with Disha on social media. They often step out for lunch and dinner dates together and post selfies online.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Krishna has said that Disha often comes over to help her with her makeup and give relationship advice. "She’s awesome. She is so supportive. She’s always there for me through relationship drama, through fights with my brother, whatever it may be. She’s like a sister I never had. It’s cool to have her, go to her for opinion and advice. She’s really good at hair and makeup so if I am in a rush and don’t have time, she will always come over and do my makeup for me. It’s really nice to have her around,"she said.

About Disha and Tiger's relationship, Krishna refused to confirm if they are dating. However, she acknowledged that they are close. "My brother doesn’t have a lot of friends and if they have a good time together, if they’ve been able to stay this close for so long, then I love her regardless. Whatever their equation is, that’s on them. I don’t get involved in that sense. I just know that through him, her and I have gotten really close. I am happy to have her in my life," she added.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Tiger's father Jackie Shroff had said that Tiger began dating at the age of 25. "My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I’m sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For him, it’s his first work. Nobody – whether it’s his mom, dad, sister or girlfriend – matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good," he had said.

