Inside Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship: Krishna Shroff says 'they are always laughing'

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have long been rumoured to be dating. While the duo is yet to confirm their relationship status, Tiger's sister Krishna recently spoke about his bond with Disha. In a recent interview, she revealed that there's never a dull moment when Disha and Tiger are together.

Krishna Shroff shares a close bond with Disha Patani. While they comment on each other's posts on social media, they are also often spotted spending time together. Tiger Shroff, Krishna and Disha were recently seen together, celebrating Disha's birthday.

Speaking about the rumoured couple, Krishna told Times Now, "Every time we hang out, it is always jokes and laughs. There's never a serious moment and a dull moment. I think it is cool, I am happy to see my brother who has someone - a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship. It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone. Because in his industry that's very rare, to be able to have (someone) outside your family. And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy - they are always laughing. We all have a great time together. I mean, it's great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy."

Last month, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Jackie Shroff said that Tiger began dating at the age of 25. "My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I’m sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it’s his first work. Nobody – whether it’s his mom, dad, sister or girlfriend – matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good," he said.