Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan dance on movie theatre's roof to promote Bhediya, people ask 'Itna sab kyun'

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan climbed up the roof of Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre for an impromptu dance performance on Friday. The two were promoting their upcoming movie Bhediya.

Dressed in a blue saree, Kriti joined Varun on the roof. He was seen in a white kurta and blue jeans. As she climbed on the roof, a person tried to shield her head from bumping into the rails overhead. The actors then broke into a performance of their song Thumkeshwari for the crowd gathered outside the theatre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People on Instagram were not too impressed with many asking what was the need for any of it. “Itna sab kyun kar rahe ho (why are you doing so much),” wrote one person. “Why are you doing these stuff,” asked another. Talking about the large crowd, a person wrote, “Inme se ek picture dekhne nhi phchga...dekh lena (You'll see how none of these people will actually watch the movie).” Another joked, “Neta election ke time aur actors & actress promotion ke time kuch bhi kar sakte hai (Politicians during elections and actors during movie promotions can do anything).”

Bhediya is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, comprising Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Stree and Roohi, featuring Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. It is directed by Stree director Amar Kaushik from a script by Niren Bhatt, best known for writing web-series Asur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the movies, Varun said at the song launch on Friday, “Stree was a paisa vasool film and so is Bhediya with top class VFX. Amar (director) has worked very hard. Hopefully, we will not let you down and you will feel proud. We want to bring the public to theatres.”

Actors Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee round out the cast of Bhediya. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie will hit cinema halls in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON