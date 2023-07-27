Kriti Sanon announces beauty brand on her birthday, here's how much it costs

Kriti Sanon's beauty brand

Taking to Instagram, Kriti dropped the first ad of her brand. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to me! It’s finally here! Today, on 27th July 2023, my heart is filled with joy and gratitude as I welcome you all to our world of Hyphen!”

“Hyphen is a hope of possibilities, opportunities and of adding more chapters to life! And this chapter of my life is super special! Turning my obsession of skincare into passion and then into a dream- a dream of getting a lot of amazing ingredients together to make power-packed products that actually work! We’ve hyphened the power of nature and potency of science to give multiple benefits from each product. People say “You can’t have it all!” But why not? Just HYPHEN it! Here’s to glowing and growing together! I can't thank the entire team of Hyphen and my co-founders enough who’ve worked endlessly to get our baby out on my birthday. Best birthday gift ever! @always_brewing @tarunsharma88 @mohitjain.3110 @vikas.lachhwani @saurabh2014_ism We are live! Check out all the products on letshyphen.com Love & Gratitude,” she signed out as the co-founder and chief customer officer of the brand.

Everything about Hyphen

Hyphen is a budget-friendly beauty brand. As per its website, the products start at ₹449 and go up to ₹649. So far the brand has a total of four products. All of them are said to be clinically tested, Peta certified, vegan and come with zero plastic footprints.

A note from Kriti on their website mentioned, “Hyphen originated from a pure passion for skincare and a curious, driven mind that always wanted more in life! Each product blends a multitude of amazing ingredients from both nature and science to create a power-packed solution for every concern. I hope you enjoy the products as much as we enjoyed creating them for you.”

Upcoming work

Kriti will be seen in the upcoming film The Crew, with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Besides this, Kriti also has an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor and Ganapath with Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff. She is also reuniting with her Dilwale co-star Kajol in her maiden project, Do Patti, which will release on Netflix.

