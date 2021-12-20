Kriti Sanon calls out Kartik Aaryan's 'lie' after he says she forced him to share pic with her. See here

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are currently shooting for their upcoming film Shehzada in Delhi. On Sunday, Kartik posted a picture with Kriti and revealed why he uploaded the photo with a disclaimer.

Posing alongside Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Disclaimer: Apna aur Rohit ka post daala toh Kriti ne mujhse yeh post zabardasti karwaya hai (I put mine and Rohit's post and Kriti has forced me to share this post)!”

Kriti commented on the picture and wrote, “Wattt??? Haha... You know that's a lie !! And you know hum dono mein sabse bada FOMO kaun hai (And you know who has the biggest FOMO between us). Kartik FOMO Aaryan." Kartik replied to her comment and wrote, “FOMO toh hota hai (FOMO happens).”

Celebrity makeup artist Adrian Jacobs said, “Very bad @kartikaaryan she has no right to bully you.” Kartik replied to his comment, “Seriously.”

Many fans also reacted in the comments section. One person wrote, “My favourite onscreen couple.” While a user suggested, “You both should date each other.”

In the picture, Kartik and Kriti sat together wearing black goggles, as they looked at the camera.

Shehzada is being directed by Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan. The film also stars Kriti, with whom Kartik has worked in Luka Chuppi. Shehzada will also star Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. This is the film’s second schedule. Kartik had wrapped the previous one last month.

The film is the remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also starred Pooja Hegde and Tabu.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Kartik talked about his struggles and failures. He had said, “My struggles and failures taught me the real value of things. They have kept me grounded. Especially because of my lows, I have never let success get to my head. I will never forget to keep one foot on the ground while flying high and achieving my dreams.”

Talking about his fan following he had said, “It feels good that several titles have been attached to my name. Sometimes, my poses also get trending. A few months back, my fans started 'Pose like Kartik Aaryan' on social media. I am happy and feel lucky to receive so much love from people. Hope more titles get attached to my name. I hope I always live up to people's expectations."

