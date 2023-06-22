Kriti Sanon’s mom shares cryptic post amid Adipurush row: ‘Insaan ki galtiyo ko nahi uski bhavna samjho'

The makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush have been receiving backlash for the movie's VFX as well as the dialogues and costumes used in the Om Raut film. Amid all this, Kriti Sanon's mom Geeta Sanon has shared a cryptic post on Instagram, where she spoke about not looking at a person's mistakes, but understanding their emotions. Reacting to her post, a section of Instagram users asked why she was supporting Adipurush. Also read: Kriti Sanon is 'focusing on the cheers and claps' amid Adipurush backlash Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush was released on June 16.

In Adipurush, the main characters are Prabhas' Raghav, Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh and Kriti Sanon's Janaki. The film is inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana, which depicts the victory of Lord Ram over the demon king Ravana after latter kidnaps his wife Sita.

Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon shared a post amid Adipurush backlash.

Geeta Sanon's post

Adipurush has been mired in controversies ever since it was released on Friday. Sharing a verse, Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon explained its meaning, and wrote in her caption, "Jai Shree Ram (Glory to Sita and Ram)."

Her post read, "Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi. Iska arth hai ki achi soch and drishti se dekho toh srishti sundar hi dikhegi. Bhagwan Ram ne hume sikhaya hai ki Shabri ke ber mein uska prem dekho na ki ye ki wo jhuthe the. Insaan ki galtiyo ko nahi uski bhavna samjho (It means if you'll look with a good mindset, the world will only look beautiful. Lord Ram has taught us to look for love in the berries offered to him by Shabari and not at the fact that they were half eaten. One should not look at a person's mistakes, but should understand their emotions)."

Reactions to her post

A comment on Geeta's Instagram post read, "You shouldn’t support this anti-Hindu film blindly. You should teach your daughter Hindu values instead of encouraging her..." A person also wrote, "Dear ma’am this isn't the right way to defend such a big insult towards our history or God..."

A comment also read, "You are supporting a film, just because your daughter is playing a role in it??" One more person said, “Ma'am, with due respect, everything can't be justified to make money... at least dharm ko in sab se pare rakkhein (At least let religion stay away from films).”

Kriti's post on dealing with Adipurush backlash

On Monday, Kriti had shared a series of videos of the audience's reaction to Adipurush via an Instagram post. The clips from inside theatres showed people ‘cheering and clapping’ as they watched Kriti, Prabhas and Saif on the big screen.

In her accompanying caption, Kriti wrote, “Focusing on the cheers and claps! (heart and folded hands emojis) Jai Siya Ram.”

Adipurush controversy

The film started making headlines months ago in October, when its teaser was released. Viewers mocked its cartoon-like graphics. Since its release last week, there have also been reports of sporadic protests against the film, challenging the depiction of its characters.

Some in Nepal have also criticised a line from Adipurush that calls Janaki 'India's daughter'. Several viewers criticised its visual effects as well as some dialogues that they said trivialised the characters of the much-revered epic, Ramayana. Calls to ban the movie are trending on social media since Friday.

Recently, Adipurush team had said that some dialogues were re-written and inserted again into the movie as they had ‘hurt’ viewers.

