Kriti Sanon recalls being publicly yelled at by ‘rude’ choreographer during modelling days: ‘I cried to my mother’

Before Kriti Sanon became an actor, she dabbled in modelling for a while. In an interview, she looked back at her modelling career and remembered her very first ramp walk. She said that she made a mistake in the choreography and got publicly reprimanded for it.

Kriti was an engineering student when she took up modelling assignments. Being tall, she thought she fit the criteria and decided to ‘do it as timepass’.

Talking to Brut India, Kriti said, “When I did my first ramp show, I remember I messed up somewhere in the choreography and the choreographer was very rude to me. She screamed at me in front of some 20 models at the end of the show. Whenever someone scolds me, I can just start crying like this (snaps fingers).”

“So, I remember sitting in an auto and the moment I sat, I started crying. I went back home and I cried to my mother. My mother was like, ‘I don’t know if this profession is for you. I don’t. You need to be emotionally way stronger, you need to be a thick-skinned person and you need to be a lot more confident than you are.’ And I think confidence is something that I gained with time,” she added.

Kriti was recently seen in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi, in which she played the titular role of a woman who becomes a surrogate mother for an American couple. However, she has to raise the child by herself when they change their mind halfway.

Up next, Kriti has a number of projects, including Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan, and Om Raut’s adaptation of the Mahabharata, titled Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.