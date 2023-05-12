Kriti Sanon recalls she came home crying after her first ever photoshoot: 'I was extremely nervous, screwed up a little'

In a new interview, Kriti Sanon spoke about her modelling days before she joined films. The actor recalled her first photoshoot and how she messed it up. Kriti said she she's 'a perfectionist, almost irritatingly so', and was brought to tears after her photoshoot did not go well. She said it really bothered her that she 'didn’t do well' in it. Also read: Fans catch glimpse of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon having a chat at Adipurush fan preview

Kriti Sanon had tried her hand at modelling before joining films.

Kriti has been busy promoting her upcoming film Adipurush, where she features alongside Prabhas. The actor had dabbled in modelling before she signed her first film. She made her acting debut in 2014 with the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine alongside Mahesh Babu. She was also seen in her first Hindi film Heropanti, co-starring Tiger Shroff, the same year. Speaking about her modelling days, Kriti recalled feeling 'extremely nervous' during her first ever photoshoot.

"My mother is a professor, and she was the first woman in her family to work. In fact, she completed her PhD while she was pregnant with me. And being the firstborn, sometimes you have to shoulder the responsibility of setting an example. So I have always felt the need to be really good at whatever I do — I think it’s inbuilt. And I am a perfectionist, almost irritatingly so. I remember feeling extremely nervous during my first photoshoot, and I screwed up a little. I came home crying because it bothered me that I didn’t do well. But confidence can be built over time. I believe you learn more from your failures than you ever will from your successes — my mantra is to learn from my mistakes and move forward," Kriti told Harper's Bazaar India.

Kriti is now working on her next, The Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. Speaking about the Rajesh Krishnan-directed and Rhea Kapoor-backed film, which also features Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti said in the same interview, "I am currently shooting for The Crew, which is a very interesting project for me. I am working with two amazing female actors...we generally work with a lot of male actors, but to work with two leading ladies is a dream come true, and it’s a lot of fun."

Kriti will be soon seen in Adipurush. Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Lankesh.

