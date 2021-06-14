Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with a photo collage, says she feels 'painfully weird'

Kriti Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput with a collage of pictures from their movie, Raabta. The actor revealed that the collage featured pictures from their look test for the movie. She shared the post with a moving note.

Earlier in the day, Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty shared unseen videos and photos of Sushant Singh Rajput to mark his first death anniversary.

Sharing the collage on Instagram, Kriti said she still hasn't come to terms with Sushant's death, adding that she might never be able to accept it in the future either. "The first time i ever shot with you.. Our look test.. 2 complete strangers, meant to cross each other’s path, For a film that spoke of inexplainable connection, Based in two worlds," her note read.

"Today, it feels so painfully weird to know That You and I are not in the same world anymore.. Still feels like it hasn’t happened for real. Like maybe you are still around and I’ll bump into you somewhere.. I don’t think it’ll EVER sink in.. But i pray that you are happy and at peace in whichever world you are in.. #sush," she added. Kriti also thanked Anaita Shroff Adajania for sharing the collage with her. She said, it 'brought back a lot of memories'.

Earlier this month, Kriti marked four years of Raabta by sharing a video montage of several behind-the-scenes moments featuring the late actor. She shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be." She added, "Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last.."

Sushant died on June 14, 2020. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. He was last seen in Dil Bechara.