Kriti Sanon compliments Adipurush co-star Prabhas, says ‘he has some weird purity in his eyes’

Kriti Sanon will be seen opposite Prabhas in Om Raut’s film Adipurush. The upcoming mythological film is reportedly based on the epic Ramayana. Recently, Kriti expressed her admiration for Prabhas, complimenting the Baahubali star’s eyes, calling them pure. Also read: Kartik Aaryan shares cute birthday post for Kriti Sanon, fan says 'You guys please get married'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti has been cast opposite Prabhas for the first time in her career and fans are quite curious and excited about this fresh pairing. A lot has been said and written about their on-screen chemistry. It certainly raised the excitement amongst the audience for the film.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, a fan asked the actor what qualities of Prabhas set him apart from others. The fan asked Kriti to reveal “something unknown about him that she can share with fans”. The actor replied, "I would love to work with him again, I had a great time working with him...apart from food something unique about him... I think he has some weird purity in his eyes. Sometimes, I’ve seen his shots like, when the camera is really close there is so little that he does with his eyes & you can really feel everything that he is feeling. I think he is one of those people whose eyes are really expressive and very deep & there is something very pure, which I also feel is one of the reasons why he really suits the part because he has that sense of niceness and purity in his eyes."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles, has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Apart from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, it also stars Saif Ali Khan. Made on a budget of ₹500 crore, it is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Adipurush is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.