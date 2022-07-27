Kartik Aaryan shares cute birthday post for Kriti Sanon, fan says 'You guys please get married'

Kartik Aaryan wished Kriti Sanon with an Instagram post on her birthday and also informed fans that she follows her diet strictly. The picture that Kartik shared shows him offering a piece of cake to the birthday girl. Both the actors are seen laughing as they get clicked. Kriti celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday. (Also read: Kriti Sanon calls out Kartik Aaryan's 'lie' after he says she forced him to share pic with her)

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Diet Nahi todi ladki ne sirf pose kiya mere liye (Kriti did not ditch her diet, just posed for me)!! Happy birthday Param Sundari From Your Shehzada @kritisanon." Kirti was also quick to respond with, "Thank you for having all the cake after posing."

Kartik and Kriti, who have worked together in the 2019 film Luka Chhupi, garnered love from fans, who flooded the comments section of Kartik's post with adorable comments. One of them wrote, “This picture is so cute," while another one commented, "You guys are made for each other.” One of the fans also wrote, “You guys please get married.” Another one also shared a similar sentiment and wrote, “So so cute... I wish you guys marry each other.”

Kriti also shared a video from the celebrations. It showed her sitting on the same couch, as she prepared to cut her birthday cakes placed in front of her. She also thanked Farah Khan, Rhea Kapoor and Malaika Arora for their birthday wishes, in her Instagram Stories posts.

A glimpse of Kriti Sanon's birthday celebrations.

Kriti and Kartik are shooting for their next film, Shehzada in Haryana. It is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo, which also starred Pooja Hegde. The Hindi film is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. The film will hit theatres in February 2023.

