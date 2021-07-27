Kriti Sanon says her male friends feel if Tiger Shroff can draw audiences, 'his remuneration should be more'

Kriti Sanon was talking about pay disparity in Bollywood when she revealed that her male friends feel that an actor like Tiger Shroff should be paid more because he draws large crowds to the theatres. Both Kriti and Tiger made their Bollywood debut in Heropanti.

Kriti Sanon said in a recent interview that the core problem isn't that there is a difference in what male and female actors are paid, but the fact that the gap is larger than it should be. She noted that men don't have to do 'male-centric' films to prove their worth but women are sometimes forced to do 'female-centric' projects to prove that they can carry a film on their shoulders.

"I kind of feel that as much as it is unfair, the difference is not the problem, the difference is a lot and that’s the problem. But, having said that, I do believe that your remuneration should be proportional to the amount of audience that you are able to pull into the theatre by yourself. My point is that a man doesn’t have to do it by doing a male-centric film, but sometimes a female has to prove it by doing a female-centric film and say that this is the audience that she has pulled in. So that little difference is always there. It doesn’t matter how many films you’ve done, it doesn’t matter what your role is in the film, how much of an audience you have as an actor should decide your remuneration," she told Bollywood Bubble.

"But sometimes my male friends and fans feel that if a Tiger Shroff can pull so many audiences then, of course, his remuneration should be more. But the problem is ki humari society itni zyada patriarchal hai ki woh (our society is very patriarchal) level is too much," Kriti added.

The Mimi actor's statement comes weeks after Kareena Kapoor received criticism for reportedly hiking her fee to star as Sita in a reimagining of the Ramayana from the female perspective. Many actors, such as Priyamani and Taapsee Pannu, had come forward to support Kareena.

Mimi, which was originally slated to release on July 30, released on Monday evening following a leak. It has opened to mixed reviews.