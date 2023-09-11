Kriti Vij: It’s difficult to break the ice with the inner circle

Actor Kriti Vij feels finding friends and getting work can be a task for any newcomer.

Kriti Vij

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s next to impossible for outsiders to break the ice with the inner circle of our industry. But then, such is the case in other industries as well. You have to fight your battle and that’s the greatest learning. Earlier, I used to think over it a lot but slowly I met many more newcomers who too were trying to find their way up and we became thick friends. Also, having friends who have got your back is a blessing in disguise,” says the Folks Love Travel Repeat and Illegal actor.

She adds, “Coming from a theatre background did give me an extra edge. Else, reaching a level up in auditions is next to impossible. I feel just one right project does change much for an actor and can improve your position.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vij asserts that her entry in the industry happened right on time. “I was there when web space was growing leaps and bounds. A good number of projects were happening, thoda mushkil tha samajhna but at that point it was more about finding good work than understanding the medium. It’s not always that you get all what you are selected for, saamne aane ke baad bhi you lose work to others, kya bol sakte hai yeh toh chalta rahega. My first project Baked did help me get a bit of recognition but that was just a beginning.”

For now, Vij is glad that her last show got her closer to the kind of projects she wants to be part of. “When Aakhri Sach was offered, I was a bit thoughtful as playing a character that was real but was no more in this world, was a bit challenging. We all have heard about this case that send shock waves around the globe way back in 2018. Being a thriller it gave me umpteen space to perform. Also, more work is in store as Illegal 3 will see me in a much-evolved character than previous season. I have good work on my plate so rest of the things in life can wait.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.