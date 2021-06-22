Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KRK asks Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan to ‘save entire Bollywood’ by acting in his film: ‘I will stop reviewing’

Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, urged top Bollywood stars, including Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan, to put an end to his reviews by agreeing to star in a film directed or produced by him. He gave them a chance to ‘save entire Bollywood’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, has appealed to top stars including Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana to ‘save entire Bollywood’ by agreeing to star in his film. He promised to stop reviewing films the day he directs or produces one.

In a series of tweets, KRK tagged a number of top Bollywood stars such as Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and John Abraham, and urged them to act in a film directed or produced by him. He said that by agreeing to do so, they will help the entire film industry.

KRK tweeted, “I genuinely want to stop reviewing films. I will stop reviewing films on The day, I will launch my film as a producer or director. So I request to @Riteishd @juniorbachchan @iHrithik @TheAaryanKartik @ayushmannk @Varun_dvn @TheJohnAbraham to help me and entire Bollywood pls.” In a follow-up tweet, he tagged Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor.

No threats or even legal action could stop him from reviewing films, KRK said. “Bollywood people must understand One more important thing! They can’t stop me from reviewing their films by court or threats. They can stop me only by request and by accepting me #TheNo1Critic in the world #TheBrandKRK!”

KRK asked Bollywood stars to take one for the team. “If one of you can’t do my film to save entire Bollywd from my reviews then it’s clear that you ppl don’t love Bollywood. Fir Aap Chahte Ho Ki main review Deta Rahun Aur Aap Maze Lete Raho (That means you want me to keep reviewing so you can keep enjoying) @Riteishd @juniorbachchan @iHrithik @TheAaryanKartik @ayushmannk @Varun_dvn @TheJohnAbraham,” he wrote.

In the past, KRK has produced and starred in Deshdrohi and the Bhojpuri film Munna Pandey Berozgaar. Currently, he is being sued for defamation by Salman Khan. While KRK has called the legal notice a retaliation to his negative review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s lawyers said that it was in response to allegations of corruption and money laundering.

