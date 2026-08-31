Krushna Abhishek celebrates Rakhi with mami Sunita Ahuja and her kids; Govinda skips celebration

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have made headlines in the recent past due to their ongoing feud. Sunita has accused Govinda of infidelity multiple times, while the actor has denied all such accusations. Meanwhile, their family members have been trying to move on from the controversy, and recently, Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek shared a joint post featuring photos and videos of him celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Govinda's children, Tina Ahuja and Harshvardhan Ahuja.

Krushna celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Govinda's kids

Krushna Abhishek celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Sunita Ahuja and family.

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The videos show Tina tying a rakhi to Krushna while she sings the "Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko" track. This leaves everyone laughing. Krushna also smiles and declares, "Next Bangkok tickets." However, a voice in the background points out that it is Krushna who actually wants to go to Bangkok.

The other videos show Arti Singh tying a rakhi to Harshvardhan. The clip shows him touching her feet and her giving him her blessings before they hug each other. Tina is also seen tying a rakhi to Harshvardhan in the clip. The photos from the celebration show the four of them posing with Sunita Ahuja.

The caption of the post read, "Hamari Wali Rakhi Celebrations! ❤️🧁#latergram #rakhi." While all the family members were present for the Raksha Bandhan celebration, Govinda couldn't be seen in the photos and was likely absent from the celebration.

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What is the Govinda-Sunita Ahuja controversy?

{{^usCountry}} The recent controversy began after Govinda was spotted with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Later, while speaking to the paparazzi, Sunita called him Komal's 'sugar daddy'. Govinda did not take Sunita's jibe well and made multiple statements against her, asking her to 'stay in her limits'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recent controversy began after Govinda was spotted with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Later, while speaking to the paparazzi, Sunita called him Komal's 'sugar daddy'. Govinda did not take Sunita's jibe well and made multiple statements against her, asking her to 'stay in her limits'. {{/usCountry}}

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Sunita was then spotted at the family court in Mumbai, sparking divorce rumours. However, while speaking to Rakhi Sawant, she clarified that she had gone to court to withdraw her old divorce petition because she believed Govinda and Komal were planning to get married.

After the row, Krushna's wife and actor Kashmera Shah came out in Sunita's support. She told the paparazzi, "Woh meri family hai aur main apni family ko protect karungi. Main apni family ki auraton ke saath khadi hoon. Agar likhna hai, samajhna hai toh yeh samjho ki main Sunita ke saath khadi hoon. Aaj tak unhone kabhi awaaz uthayi hai? Kabhi kaha hai ki yeh galat hai voh galat hai? Aaj bol rahi hai na toh hoga kuch galat,” (That is my family and I will protect them. I stand with the women in my family. If you want to write or understand anything, understand this: I stand with Sunita. Has she ever raised her voice before? Has she ever said that something is wrong? She is speaking up today, so there must be something wrong)."