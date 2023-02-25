Krushna Abhishek drags wife Kashmera Shah away from paparazzi, she kisses him instead. Watch

Kashmera Shah seemed to be in a good mood at a recent party in Mumbai. The paparazzi caught her striking different poses for the cameras when husband Krushna Abhishek nervously tried to bring her back inside the party venue.

Dressed in a white and black top and black skirt, Kashmera struck a few poses for the paparazzi before Krushna stopped her party. He took her hand and tries to pull her back in. But Kashmera was having none of that as she freed herself from his grip, held his face in her hands and gave him a kiss… then a few more. Krushna could not help but smile. Soon, Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary joins them and she, too, gets a kiss from Kashmera.

Kashmera made her acting debut with 1996 film Yes Boss. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. She later appeared in several films such as Koi Kisi Se Kam Nahin, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya and many more. She was also seen on Bigg Boss, Steal Ur Girlfriend, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, and Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao. She married Krushna in 2013 and has two kids with him, sons Rayaan and Krishaang.

Krushna Abhishek rose to fame with comedy shows such as Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show. He has also starred in a few films. Krushna is the nephew of actor Govinda.

Speaking with Indian Express recently about Kapil Sharma, Krushna said, “I love Kapil, I love the show. He is such a great talent, he is like a friend and brother, who has taken such good care of me over the years. There were people who would tell me he has changed, attitude aagaya hai (he has an attitude), don’t join his show. But let me tell you, the man is such a hard-working artist. The way he creates comedy does stand up, and takes the team along, it’s not an easy job. For us, after doing this for years, it really becomes difficult to create new content. You tend to ask yourself ‘ab naya kya (what can be new)?’ However, that man, and that show is doing something different each time and making people laugh. It’s a great show.

