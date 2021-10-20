Kubbra Sait on Aryan Khan's arrest: ‘It's a very scary time to live in’

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan got arrested over the drugs-on-cruise case, many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to support them on social media. In a recent interview, actor Kubbra Sait has also opened up about the case and has called the series of events “unfortunate” and “scary."

Kubbra reacted to the case and talked about how people don't seem to be interested in the truth anymore and are constantly manipulating it.

Asked what she felt about the Aryan Khan case, Kubbra told IndiaToday.in, "I think it’s a very scary time to live in right now, where anything and everything you do is judged and everyone is quick to come up with their verdict and nobody really cares about the truth anymore. The truth cannot be changed or shifted or moulded for people. When they start manipulating facts, when they start selling manipulated facts as entertainment, it is a very sad situation to be in. And this has not happened today. It has happened over the last few years. We have seen it happen, and it is really unfortunate."

She further adds: “I am observing everything and I think I go back, sob a little and fix my heart and say maybe it was my destiny to be born in this time to see this drama and to see this circus unfold. I don’t wish anybody bad, but I do wish they had that much more heart in themselves to realise that this is another human being I am speaking about.”

Cordelia cruiseliner's Empress ship was set to sail for Goa from Mumbai on October 2. Soon after, officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), disguised as passengers onboard the ship, started a raid that lasted almost eight hours. Aryan, along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, got arrested on October 3.

