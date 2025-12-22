Kumar Sanu's ex wife breaks silence on his 50 crore defamation suit against her: 'If you cant love us, don’t harass us'

Singer Kumar Sanu has filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, alleging her statements have caused his reputation damage. Now, Rita has opened up on receiving the notice and revealed that Sanu has asked for damages of ₹50 crore, not ₹30 lakh as some reports have claimed. Kumar Sanu has sued his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya for defamation.

Rita Bhattacharya on Kumar Sanu's defamation suit

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Rita said, “I’m shocked. He is filing a case against the mother of his three grown-up sons. The paper he has sent me, he is asking for 50 crores. I don’t know how Sanu is dreaming that I have so much money. It is really sad.”

Sanu and Rita separated in 1994. They have three sons, the youngest of whom is 31. Rita has said that the legal drama is affecting their lives as well. “I will see him in the court. And I will request Sanu with folded hands — just try to be a good human being and be the father of my three children. If you can’t love us, at least don’t disturb us and don’t harass us anymore,” she added.

Kumar Sanu's defamation case

Earlier this week, Kumar Sanu filed a defamation suit against Rita before the Bombay High Court, alleging that her recent interviews and remarks on social media have damaged his reputation. In interviews with Viral Bhayani and Film Window, Rita had alleged that Sanu had mistreated her during her pregnancy, depriving her of food and denying her medical care. Sanu’s legal team has countered, calling the allegations false and malicious.

The suit also says that their 2001 divorce agreement stipulated that neither party would make allegations against the other, and Rita is in breach of this contract. Rita and Sanu tied the knot in 1986, but they separated seven years later. Their divorce was finalised in 2001.