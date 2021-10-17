Kunal Kemmu on the positive side of the pandemic: Parents could work on their relationship with their children

A silver lining that the pandemic-induced lockdown brought with it is the increased interest of the audience in regional and global entertainment content, observes actor Kunal Kemmu. He shares, “A lot more stuff is being watched now that you wouldn’t have watched earlier. People were at home and they discovered and appreciated a lot more shows and films, both regional and international, which could have become lost in the crowd.”

The Malang (2020) continues, “People had a lot of options to explore and there has been a discovery of many talents, be in the field of acting, writing or direction. With every problem comes opportunity and these are the few blessings in disguise that we had.”

What Kemmu also discovered over the past year is his renewed passion for music. During the second lockdown, he took to social media to share a song that was composed, penned and sung by him.

The Lootcase (2020) actor reveals, “Something that stopped me (earlier) from composing was my limited knowledge about guitar. I only knew a few chords. I really enjoy playing it but I am not a trained guitarist. So, I took some lessons from YouTube. But over the years, I have kept writing my own songs even though I never put them out in public.”

Happy to have spent time with his four-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in the past year, the actor confides that the pandemic brought with it parenting challenges too. He says, “Kids of different ages had different challenges. But things must have been simpler for the parents of a toddler.”

The 38-year-old adds, “But there are also a lot of positives that came with it. One got to spend all their time with their kids and understand their thoughts and fears. Hence, parents could work on their relationship with their children. They no longer had that excuse of not having enough time to invest in the relationship.”