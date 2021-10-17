Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kunal Kemmu on the positive side of the pandemic: Parents could work on their relationship with their children
bollywood

Kunal Kemmu on the positive side of the pandemic: Parents could work on their relationship with their children

The actor’s glad that the audience gave a chance to both regional and international content, which could have otherwise got lost in the crowd
‘I have kept writing my own songs over the years’
Published on Oct 17, 2021 05:55 PM IST
By Titas Chowdhury

A silver lining that the pandemic-induced lockdown brought with it is the increased interest of the audience in regional and global entertainment content, observes actor Kunal Kemmu. He shares, “A lot more stuff is being watched now that you wouldn’t have watched earlier. People were at home and they discovered and appreciated a lot more shows and films, both regional and international, which could have become lost in the crowd.”

The Malang (2020) continues, “People had a lot of options to explore and there has been a discovery of many talents, be in the field of acting, writing or direction. With every problem comes opportunity and these are the few blessings in disguise that we had.”

What Kemmu also discovered over the past year is his renewed passion for music. During the second lockdown, he took to social media to share a song that was composed, penned and sung by him.

The Lootcase (2020) actor reveals, “Something that stopped me (earlier) from composing was my limited knowledge about guitar. I only knew a few chords. I really enjoy playing it but I am not a trained guitarist. So, I took some lessons from YouTube. But over the years, I have kept writing my own songs even though I never put them out in public.”

RELATED STORIES

Happy to have spent time with his four-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in the past year, the actor confides that the pandemic brought with it parenting challenges too. He says, “Kids of different ages had different challenges. But things must have been simpler for the parents of a toddler.”

The 38-year-old adds, “But there are also a lot of positives that came with it. One got to spend all their time with their kids and understand their thoughts and fears. Hence, parents could work on their relationship with their children. They no longer had that excuse of not having enough time to invest in the relationship.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Simi Garewal spoke about ‘passionate affair’ with Maharaja of Jamnagar

6

Warner Bros drop stunning The Batman trailer at DC FanDome

Pooja calls Aryan ‘innocent kid’, Twitter user says ‘SRK started acting at 23’

Vicky hugs Katrina at Sardar Udham screening, fan says ‘this is love’. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP