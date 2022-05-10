Kunal Kemmu, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter go on biking trip to Europe, fans call them 'Gangs of Bollywood'. See pics

On Tuesday, Kunal Kemmu shared a picture of himself on Instagram. The photo also featured actors Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and blogger Suved Lohia. In an Instagram post, Suved has shared the group is currently in France's Nice for Euro Biking Trip 2022. Also Read: Kunal Kemmu on Taimur being trolled for asking paparazzi to turn off cameras: 'Kids don't care'

Sharing the picture, Kunal wrote, “Let’s go bwoys and girl.” In the photo, Ishaan, Shahid, Kunal, Suved and their friends are seen posing with their airport baggage.

Kunal Kemmu shares new pic.

Kunal's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan commented, “Safe n super travels." Another one wrote, “Go Goa gone where are u gone?” One fan joked, “The Gangs of Bollywood,” while another one asked, “Kahan chale sir (Where are you going sir)?”

Ishaan also shared a picture from the trip on his Instagram Story. In the photo, Shahid and Kunal are seen wearing bikers outfits and several biking accessories are spotted on a table. He captioned the picture, “Just warming up.”

Ishaan Khatter shares new pic.

Kunal was last seen in 2020 film Lootcase. He will be seen next in Kanjoos Makkhichoos and Malang 2. He was also seen in Zee5's show Abhay. The third season of the show was released on April 8, 2022. The show also stars Elnaaz Norouzi, Sandeepa Dhar and Namit Das.

Ishaan will be seen next in Pippa. Pippa is based on the book, The Burning Chaffees, by war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli will play Ishaan’s siblings in the film whereas Soni Razdan will be seen in the role of their mother. Last year, the first poster of the film showed Ishaan mounted on a tank during war. Ishaan also has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Shahid was last seen in Jersey, which also starred Mrunal Thakur. He will be seen next in Amazon Prime Video series Farzi, directed by Raj & DK.

