Kunal Kemmu on Taimur being trolled for asking paparazzi to turn off cameras: 'Kids don't care'

Kunal Kemmu has opened up about the paparazzi culture and actors' kids being criticised for how they behave in front of the camera. He was asked about the incident where his nephew Taimur Ali Khan, elder son of his brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was criticised after he yelled 'bandh kariye' to the paparazzi recording him and his younger brother Jeh Ali Khan. Also Read| Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan asks paparazzi to turn off cameras, says 'bandh kariye', actor pulls him away

Kunal also shares a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, with his wife Soha Ali Khan, and they keep her away from the cameras. Sharing his take on the paparazzi culture and its consequences, Kunal said that a child cannot be blamed for a reaction to this.

Asked if the paparazzi should cut back on this, Kunal said, "Of course. But I think it's also the people who sit there wanting to comment on this, they need to change. It's very easy to sit and give comments. What I love about kids is they don't care yeah and they don't have to be diplomatic. If they don't like something, they're like 'I don't want it.'"

Kunal said that he finds it okay to pose for paparazzi since it's a part of his profession, but noted that the paparazzi didn't exist in such force even five to six years ago. He said that he also understands some people like posing for the paps, stressing that he doesn't want to make a generic comment about if it's right or wrong.

Kunal added, "But, a kid is a kid. He can do whatever he wants, or whatever she wants. Now if you are going to come into their face and take a picture, and now somebody has a problem with how the kid is behaving, then it's that person's problem. Nobody is going to tell the kid that 'oh why are you doing this.' Earlier he couldn't speak and he was in somebody's lap and somebody was clicking and he couldn't do anything. Now if he doesn't like it he is gonna say it." Soha also agreed with her husband.

