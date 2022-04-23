Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan asks paparazzi to turn off cameras, says 'bandh kariye', actor pulls him away

Taimur Ali Khan, elder son of actor-couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, on Saturday asked the paparazzi stationed outside their Mumbai home to turn off their cameras. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Taimur was seen waving his hand and shouting, "Bandh kar dada, bandh kar dada. Bandh kariye usko (Turn it off)." Kareena was seen pulling him away. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor celebrate mom Babita's birthday with cake and selfies with the Kapoor family. See pics)

In the same clip, Kareena Kapoor's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh, was seen riding a toy car inside their apartment complex. Taimur and Jeh's nannies were also seen walking nearby. Kareena wore a white shirt and blue pants while Taimur was dressed in a white and saffron-coloured T-shirt and shorts.

In another clip, Kareena and Taimur were seen getting off from their car at her shoot location. As Kareena held Taimur's hand, he left her and went back to her nanny and held her hand instead.

Kareena was seen asking Taimur to accompany her, however, he kept pushing her hand away. After trying several times to take Taimur with her inside her vanity van, Kareena was seen getting inside leaving Taimur with his nanny.

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan was also seen stepping out of his home dressed in a white shirt, and blue denims. Kareena tied the knot with Saif in a private ceremony in October 2012. They welcomed their first child Taimur in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.

Kareena often shares pictures of her family members on Instagram. Recently, Kareena shared a post from her cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor and actor Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony. She had captioned the post, "This is what trying to get a family picture looks like…Saifu please smile for the picture…Tim take your finger out of your nose ya…Jeh baba look here…Me: Arrey koi photo lo yar (Someone click a picture)…Click… And this is what I got best guys #TheMen of my life #MyWorld. Bhai Ki Shaadi (brother's wedding)."

On Saturday, Kareena posted a monochrome picture from her photoshoot with Avinash Gowariker. She wrote, "Stare into your soul kinda day (white heart emoji) (camera emoji): @avigowariker." Saba Ali Khan dropped red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Kareena is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial. Her new film is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is an adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena is also awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 11.

