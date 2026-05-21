Kusha Kapila on social media influencers taking over acting jobs: ‘Actors are right to feel…’ | Interview

The debate around social media influencers breaking into Bollywood and landing acting gigs has only grown louder in recent years, with several actors openly expressing frustration over the industry’s shifting dynamics. Now, Kusha Kapila, who rose to fame as a digital content creator before stepping into acting, has addressed the conversation, admitting that the concerns raised by actors are somewhat justified.

On influencers taking over acting jobs

Kusha Kapila was most recently seen in Maamla Legal Hai Season 2.

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In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kusha opened up about the ongoing debate around social media influencers transitioning into acting roles, while also reflecting on her own journey as she continues to carve a space for herself as an actor.

“I feel actors are right to feel that if the hiring is only happening because of followers. They are right to feel that because they have studied for it. They are the ones who should be leading and fronting projects. 100%,” Kusha tells us.

However, according to Kusha, the argument loses some weight when a content creator is actively working on honing their acting skills and putting in the effort to grow in the craft.

“If a creator is taking the time out, putting in the effort, going back to school, learning, workshopping, things get different… For that matter, look at somebody like Bhuvan Bam, they are producing their own content, and there is proof of concept. If you are taking out the time, and if one is really putting in the work (things are different… Take the time. It’s not like you have to prove yourself in just five. An actor can come from anywhere,” adds Kusha, who was most recently seen in the second season of Netflix web series Maamla Legal Hai as advocate Naina Arora.

On her acting journey

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{{^usCountry}} Kusha began her career as a content creator before transitioning into acting. Since then, she has appeared in a range of projects, including Ghost Stories, Plan A Plan B, Selfiee, Sukhee, Thank You for Coming, Masaba Masaba, and Case Toh Banta Hai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kusha began her career as a content creator before transitioning into acting. Since then, she has appeared in a range of projects, including Ghost Stories, Plan A Plan B, Selfiee, Sukhee, Thank You for Coming, Masaba Masaba, and Case Toh Banta Hai. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When asked whether she is now being recognised more as an actor than a social media influencer, Kusha Kapila responded saying that, “So, many people definitely recognise me through my projects.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked whether she is now being recognised more as an actor than a social media influencer, Kusha Kapila responded saying that, “So, many people definitely recognise me through my projects.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I started my career with Netflix with Ghost Stories… I am on a very nicely paced journey. I feel like whenever a bigger opportunity presents itself, I want to be ready for it. I don’t want to be like I’m less. I want to be like ‘I am ready. I feel after Maamla Legal Hai season 2, I would be ready, and would be like ‘bring it on’,” Kusha shares. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I started my career with Netflix with Ghost Stories… I am on a very nicely paced journey. I feel like whenever a bigger opportunity presents itself, I want to be ready for it. I don’t want to be like I’m less. I want to be like ‘I am ready. I feel after Maamla Legal Hai season 2, I would be ready, and would be like ‘bring it on’,” Kusha shares. {{/usCountry}}

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She continues, “It is important to pace yourself for a big opportunity rather than get it at a time where you won’t be able to do justice to it. I am liking the pace of how things are going. I’m loving it. Bahut maza aa raha hai (I have a lot of fun).”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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