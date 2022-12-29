Laadla, Bol Radha Bol producer Nitin Manmohan dies in Mumbai

Filmmaker Nitin Manmohan died in Mumbai on Thursday, as reported by ANI. He was known for producing films like Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor's 1992 film Bol Radha Bol, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi-starrer Laadla in 1994 and Salman Khan-starrer Ready in 2011. The producer was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for cardiac issues on Sunday.

Nitin Manmohan is the son of late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam and Naya Zamana.

The veteran filmmaker reportedly suffered a massive heart attack on Saturday evening and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai. According to a hospital official, Nitin was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital. "He was admitted to the hospital last night due to cardiac issues. He came in very critical condition. He is in the ICU,” the official had told PTI on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

