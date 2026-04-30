...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Lara Dutta recalls Deepika Padukone filming Housefull despite high fever, malaria: ‘Was totally drained and wiped out’

In a recent interview, Lara Dutta also praised Deepika Padukone’s dedication, noting that she isn’t “shy” but rather “reserved.”

Apr 30, 2026 08:16 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
Advertisement

As Housefull completes 16 years today (April 30), Lara Dutta took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, revisiting her time on set. The actor recalled a tough phase during the shoot when co-star Deepika Padukone fell ill after contracting malaria, struggling with high fever and bouts of shivering while continuing to work.

Lara on working with Deepika

Housefull, the first part of the franchise, was released in 2010.

In an interview with NDTV, Lara looked back at working with Deepika on Housefull. She revealed that Deepika got extremely sick during the shoot when she got malaria.

Lara said, “But a lot of people don't know this, that during the filming of Housefull, Deepika actually felt really sick. She had malaria. And she was absolutely wiped out. So they had to get her a doctor and put her on medication. And she was a thorough professional because she was running a high fever all night. She was shivering and would have to take these meds. And then the next morning, because we had this fixed schedule, there were multiple actors, and we were shooting scenes during that time that were quite emotional. So she would show up on set, and you could see that she was totally drained and wiped out. But she was an absolute professional. She got her work done. There was absolutely no drop in her performance.”

Housefull film franchise is one of the biggest hit Bollywood comedy film series. The franchise began in 2010 with Housefull, with sequels following in 2012, 2016, 2019, and 2025. Housefull 3 was helmed by Sajid-Farhad. The fourth part was directed by Farhad Samji. Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, also starred Akshay Kumar. It was released last year.

 
housefull sajid khan lara dutta Sajid Khan deepika padukone
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Lara Dutta recalls Deepika Padukone filming Housefull despite high fever, malaria: ‘Was totally drained and wiped out’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.