‘They forced us all into the vehicle’: Lekha Washington speaks out after Mumbai detention with Imran Khan and Zayn Marie, says she was left bruised

Actor Lekha Washington has opened up about her detention with partner Imran Khan and actor Zayn Marie during a protest in Mumbai on Saturday. In an Instagram post, Lekha described how the three had gone to August Kranti Maidan to check on friends who had been detained, only to find themselves caught up in a tense situation involving the police and media personnel. She alleged that she and Zayn were grabbed by uniformed officers, leaving them with bruises, before the group was taken away in a vehicle. They were released later that day.

Lekha narrates what happened at the protest

Lekha Washington recalls tense Mumbai detention with Imran Khan and Zayn Marie, says they were driven around for hours.

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Lekha said she, Imran, Zayn Marie, Imran's mother, Nuzhat and a few others reached August Kranti Maidan at around 5 pm on Saturday. Their intention, she explained, was to find out what had happened to friends who had been detained.

According to her account, there was no gathering at the venue when they arrived, although the area was barricaded and several media personnel were present. Imran was approached by reporters and briefly explained why they were there. “He responded to the questions from the media, saying we have no demands, we are not part of an organisation, we are just individuals,” she wrote.

Lekha said the interaction was cut short by loud whistles and the commotion around them, leaving Imran unable to finish what he was saying. “Before he could even finish his sentence, with the weight of the media on one side, loud and incessant whistle-blowing disrupted everything,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} She then described how the situation escalated, alleging that officers grabbed her and Zayn, causing bruises, before forcing everyone into a vehicle. Lekha claimed they were driven around for a couple of hours and were not allowed to take public transport afterwards. “A stream of uniformed persons grabbed both Zayn and me, bruising us. They forced us all into the vehicle and then drove us around for a couple of hours. After that, they did not allow us to take public transport,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then described how the situation escalated, alleging that officers grabbed her and Zayn, causing bruises, before forcing everyone into a vehicle. Lekha claimed they were driven around for a couple of hours and were not allowed to take public transport afterwards. “A stream of uniformed persons grabbed both Zayn and me, bruising us. They forced us all into the vehicle and then drove us around for a couple of hours. After that, they did not allow us to take public transport,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Lekha reflects on privilege

In her post, Lekha also pointed out that she and her companions were in a position of privilege, adding that others could be facing much worse circumstances. She acknowledged the Mumbai Police's role in her own experiences and said she continued to value the force.

“It is important to note that we are individuals in a position of privilege and that far worse is being done to others. The Mumbai Police has been a beacon of balance in my personal experience, and I appreciate them deeply. I believe in equality and respect for all, and at some point we must collectively find our voices to speak the truth. Thank you,” she concluded.

Imran, Lekha and Zayn return home

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Videos and photographs showing Imran, Lekha and Zayn being escorted into a police van began circulating on social media on Saturday. The three later confirmed that they had been released. Lekha shared a reel that evening to let people know they were safe. She also posted an Instagram Story showing her hugging Imran and Zayn after they returned home.

Zayn also shared her account of the incident on Instagram. In a reel, the actor showed bruises and marks on her arm, fingers and legs, offering a glimpse of the injuries she said she sustained during the protest. Her post came after videos of the trio being taken away by the police surfaced online.

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What was the Mumbai protest about?

The incident took place during demonstrations at August Kranti Maidan, where protesters were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The revision exercise has drawn protests in different parts of the country, including Delhi, with demonstrators raising concerns about the process and seeking accountability over the alleged irregularities.