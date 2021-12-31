Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Liger first glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda is the 'slumdog of Mumbai', Ananya Panday missing. Watch
bollywood

Liger first glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda is the 'slumdog of Mumbai', Ananya Panday missing. Watch

Karan Johar released the first glimpse of Liger on Friday. The new video, which teases Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer, comes months after Karan released the first look. 
Vijay Deverakonda in Liger.
Published on Dec 31, 2021 11:00 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

First video of Liger is out, introducing Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer in the film. The movie marks the Telugu actor's film Hindi film. The movie also stars Ananya Panday in the lead. Apart from Telugu and Hindi, the film will also release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. 

The first glimpse features snippets of Liger's journey from being a ‘chaiwaala’ in Mumbai to becoming a professional boxer, competing in the US. The video begins with an announcer standing in a ring introducing Vijay as the ‘boy from India, the slumdog of the streets of Mumbai, the chaiwaala, Liger.’ 

The snippets include Liger's struggle to make ends meet, him training with Ronit Roy's character, his fights in the streets and trains of Mumbai and also glimpses of his journey to the boxing ring. However, Ananya wasn't spotted in the first teaser.

Sharing the first glimpse announcement on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote: “Presenting the #LigerFirstGlimpse - packed with action & thrill. This is just the beginning, we'll see you in cinemas on 25th August, 2022! #Liger #VaatLagaDenge.” 

The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and also backed by actor-turned-producer Charmmekaur. Besides Vijay and Ananya, the film also stars Mike Tyson. The team had shot with him in the US earlier this year and shared pictures of the same on social media. 

The film is set to hit the theatres in August 2022. However, earlier this year there were rumours that the film received direct-to-OTT streaming offers. The actor dismissed the claims on Twitter. 

Vijay shared a post on the platform which claimed, “Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh’s Liger received a huge OTT offer of 200 crore for its direct digital release and the satellite rights in all languages. Makers are considering the offer.” He rubbished it and wrote, “Too little. I’ll do more in the theatres.”

Vijay shot to fame after the success of the Telugu film Pelli Choopulu in 2016. He then starred in a string of movies, one of which was Arjun Reddy, which was later adapted in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. 

