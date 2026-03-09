Little Raha teams up with papa Ranbir Kapoor to make a special card for mama Alia Bhatt on Women’s Day
On Sunday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the card she received from her daughter Raha, whom she shares with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor and little Raha Kapoor made sure Alia Bhatt felt extra special this International Women’s Day. The father-daughter duo teamed up to plan a heart-melting moment for Alia, with Raha presenting her mommy a cute handwritten card prepared with papa Ranbir’s help.
Alia gets special card from Raha
On Sunday, Alia took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the special card she received from her daughter Raha, whom she shares with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia offered fans a peek at the adorable handwritten greeting card, crafted by little Raha with a helping hand from her father. The sweet note carried a message that read, “To Mama, Happy Women’s Day. From Papa & Raha.”
Alia was moved by the heartfelt gesture, and shared an emotional note on her Stories while posting the picture of the card.
Alia wrote, “A gentle reminder that perhaps the most beautiful thing we can teach our daughters is to know themselves, trust themselves, and celebrate who they are becoming."
Ranbir dated Alia for a few years and got married in April 2022. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023. However, Alia later removed all of Raha's photos from her social media platforms.
What’s next for Alia Bhatt
Alia will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. Apart from Alia, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.
There has been a lot of speculation about the release date of Love & War. Last month, in an Instagram live session, Ranbir confirmed that the rumours were true and Love & War is indeed postponed. However, the actor stopped short of giving a release date for the film. When the film was originally announced, it set a release date of Christmas 2025. However, just months before that date, it was pushed to March 20, 2026.
Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024). She also has spy thriller Alpha in the pipeline.
Ranbir will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash. Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.