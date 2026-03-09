Little Raha teams up with papa Ranbir Kapoor to make a special card for mama Alia Bhatt on Women’s Day

Alia wrote, “A gentle reminder that perhaps the most beautiful thing we can teach our daughters is to know themselves, trust themselves, and celebrate who they are becoming."

Alia was moved by the heartfelt gesture, and shared an emotional note on her Stories while posting the picture of the card.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia offered fans a peek at the adorable handwritten greeting card, crafted by little Raha with a helping hand from her father. The sweet note carried a message that read, “To Mama, Happy Women’s Day. From Papa & Raha.”

On Sunday, Alia took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the special card she received from her daughter Raha, whom she shares with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and little Raha Kapoor made sure Alia Bhatt felt extra special this International Women’s Day. The father-daughter duo teamed up to plan a heart-melting moment for Alia, with Raha presenting her mommy a cute handwritten card prepared with papa Ranbir’s help.

Ranbir dated Alia for a few years and got married in April 2022. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023. However, Alia later removed all of Raha's photos from her social media platforms.

What’s next for Alia Bhatt Alia will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. Apart from Alia, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.

There has been a lot of speculation about the release date of Love & War. Last month, in an Instagram live session, Ranbir confirmed that the rumours were true and Love & War is indeed postponed. However, the actor stopped short of giving a release date for the film. When the film was originally announced, it set a release date of Christmas 2025. However, just months before that date, it was pushed to March 20, 2026.

Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024). She also has spy thriller Alpha in the pipeline.

Ranbir will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash. Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.