Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Luv Ranjan, Alisha Vaid finally share first official pictures as bride and groom. Check out their fairytale Agra wedding
bollywood

Luv Ranjan, Alisha Vaid finally share first official pictures as bride and groom. Check out their fairytale Agra wedding

Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid's first pictures from their wedding day have been shared online. Check out the post here.
Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid on their wedding day.
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 08:13 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The first pictures from the wedding day of filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid emerged on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Luv's film production company Luv Films shared several photos from the occasion. In the pictures, the couple is seen looking into each other's eyes and holding hands as they posed for the camera. For their wedding ceremony, Luv wore a white and beige sherwani with a matching turban and a pearl neckpiece. Alisha was dressed in a red and golden lehenga with a matching dupatta. She also accessorised with traditional jewellery. (Also Read | Luv Ranjan wedding: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet deck up in all-white outfits. See pics)

In the first picture, Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid were seen smiling as they looked at each other and were showered with rose petals. In the next photo, Alisha was seen getting down some stairs, helped by her friends. Luv lovingly looked at Alisha in the next photo.

He held her hand as they laughed standing in front of each other. In one of the pictures, the newlyweds were seen wearing garlands around their necks. Sharing the pictures, Luv Films captioned the post, "As Alisha and Luv begin their new journey together, we seek your blessings and love."

RELATED STORIES

Reacting to the post, Sunny Singh, Varun Sharma and Manjot️ Singh dropped red heart emojis. Patralekhaa wrote, "Awwwww!! You two."

Luv Ranjan tied the knot with Alisha Vaid in Agra on February 20. The wedding ceremony was attended by several celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani among others.

Several pictures had emerged, on the internet, of the guests dressed up for the occasion. It seemed like white was the theme of the wedding as actors were spotted in white-coloured ethnic outfits. In one of the images, Ranbir and Shraddha were seen heading to the wedding venue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
luv ranjan kartik aaryan ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP