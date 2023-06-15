Madhu Mantena adds ‘Trivedi’ to his name on Instagram after marriage to Ira Trivedi

Film producer Madhu Mantena got married to Ira Trivedi a few days ago and celebrated their big day with a reception party in Mumbai. After marriage, he changed his Instagram name to Madhu Mantena Trivedi. (Also read: Neena Gupta reacts to daughter Masaba Gupta's ex-husband Madhu Mantena's wedding with Ira Trivedi)

Madhu adds Ira's surname on Instagram

Madhu Mantena has changed his name on Instagram after marriage to Ira Trivedi.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi tied the knot on Sunday in Mumbai. The couple wed in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. Madhu also shared a small video from their reception evening which was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, his son Junaid, Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Anupam Kher, and Sonali Bendre to name a few. Madhu has since changed his Instagram name from Madhu Mantena to Madhu Mantena Trivedi by adding Ira's surname. Meanwhile, Ira's surname stands the same as before on her Instagram.

Madhu also took to his Instagram to share pictures of their honeymoon in the Maldives. In one post, he shared a picture of Ira in swimwear and wrote, "Now I get to say my wife is as pretty as the Maldives." In another post, Madhu wrote, "Now I am just showing off my wife," with pictures of Ira doing a power yoga headstand pose.

Madhu and Ira's marriage

On Monday, Madhu shared a photo of himself and Ira Trivedi from their wedding. He wrote in his caption, "I'm complete now… I have never felt so happy and peaceful in my entire life. I was really punching above my weight when I asked Ira to marry me and with a little bit of divine intervention I got married to her yesterday (June 11)."

Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta. They got married in 2015. After a few years, however, the duo decided to part ways and got divorced in 2019. Before Masaba, he was in a relationship with actor Nandana Sen. Madhu is a producer known for backing films such as Ghajini, Queen, and Masaan. Meanwhile, Ira is a yoga expert and writer. She often shares posts related to Yoga on her Instagram. Madhu and Ira have known each other for a long time.

