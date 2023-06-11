Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi reception: Aamir Khan's son Junaid looks so handsome, Bollywood stars arrive to party

The guest list

Among the attendees were Aamir Khan who was once again, the first to arrive. He wore a white kurta pyjama and posed for photos with Madhu, who was dresses in a dark navy outfit. Aamir's son Junaid also arrived in a more formal avatar, wearing a suit. He looked handsome in his clean-shaven look.

Also spotted were Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher in dark suits, looking stylish as ever. Anupam also wore a black sling on his fractured arm. Rakesh Roshan looked striking in his shades and neckerchief.

Junaid Khan, Sonali Kulkarni, Carry Minati at the reception.

Sonali Bendre wore a yellow suit and pink dupatta and walked into the venue with her arm in husband Goldie's arm. Sonali Kulkarni wore a pink saree. Also seen was YouTuber Carry Minati. Jackie Shroff came dressed in white and brought it usual potted plant as gift for the couple.

Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Jackie Shroff at the reception.

Madhu and Ira's wedding

Madhu Mantena and yoga instructor Ira Trivedi tied the knot on Sunday in Mumbai. The couple wed in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and friends.

Trivedi took to her official Instagram account to share the first pictures from the wedding. "I'M complete now," she wrote in the caption, referencing her and Mantena's first names. While Trivedi opted for a bright pink and golden sari for the nuptials, Mantena wore a cream and golden dhoti-kurta.

Mantena, known for backing films such as Ghajini, Queen, and Masaan, was previously married to fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta. On Saturday, Mantena and Trivedi hosted the mehendi ceremony, which was attended by actors Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

