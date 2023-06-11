Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are now married. Check out first pics from the ceremony

Filmmaker Madhu Mantena has tied the knot with author and yoga guru Ira Trivedi. The couple had a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of their closest friends and family. First pictures from the wedding are now out on social media. (Also read: Exclusive: Inside pics from Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's beautiful mehendi ceremony) Filmmaker Madhu Mantena and author Ira Trivedi are now married.

What the couple wore

The bride wore a pink and golden saree with a golden ornate belt. She also wore flowers in her hair and large earrings with a beautiful necklace. Madhu wore a white kurta with dhoti and also carried a white stole with it. During the ceremony, the couple put varmalas around each others' necks and Madhu even kissed Ira's hand.

Ira shared the photos on her social media and wrote, "I'M complete now."

Check out the photos here:

People on the internet reacted to the photos. “Congratulations Namami Di, so happy for you ! Wish you happiness and love forever,” wrote one. “I’M” … how subtly put congratulations Ira di,” read another comment.

Who are Madhu and Ira

Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba. They got married in 2015. However, the duo decide to part ways and got divorced in 2019. Prior to Masaba, he was in a relationship with actress Nandana Sen.

Madhu has produced films like Gajini, Ugly and Queen among others. On the other hand, Ira is a yoga expert apart from being a writer. Her Instagram is flooded with posts on fitness.

Saturday's mehendi ceremony

Earlier on Saturday, the couple hosted a mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. It was attended by Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan.

Madhu wore a white kurta pyjama while Ira dressed up in a pink lehenga. Bollywood celebrities also turned up in their best traditional avatars.

