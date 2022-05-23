Madhuri Dixit and Tuffy get ready together on sets of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, fan says: 'Golden days of Bollywood'. Watch

Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan’s Hum Aapke Hai Koun remains one of the cult favourites among fans. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the family drama also starred Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Laxmikant Berde, Alok Nath and Anupam Kher. A rare behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Hum Aapke Hain Koun has surfaced on social media and it speaks volumes about Madhuri Dixit’s bond with the iconic character, Tuffy—the pet dog. (Also read: Rajkumar Santoshi reveals Madhuri Dixit shot a comedy scene despite the stress of raid at her dad's house)

In the throwback video, Madhuri Dixit is seen getting ready with Tuffy. She is seen sitting next to late actor Laxmikant Berde as Sooraj Barjatya gives the cue for a scene. Reacting to the vintage footage, a fan wrote in the comment section, “It was not a movie, but every home family function video.” “Golden days of Bollywood,” added another person. “Today's generation will never know how good LakshmiKant Berde was…one of the best comedians of Indian cinema,” said another fan.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun released in 1994 and according to boxofficeindia.com, the film is still on top with a lifetime record of 7,39,62,000 footfalls. It’s followed by Prabhas-starrer Baahubali: The conclusion which had a footfall of 5,25,22,000. Currently, there are two films—RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 that are inching closer to the top spots of the list.

Madhuri remains one of the most popular stars of Bollywood. She made her acting debut in the 1984 film Abodh. She rose to fame with her role in Tezaab which was the highest-grossing film of 1988. Her dance number-- Ek Do Teen, choreographed by the late Saroj Khan, from the film remains iconic.

Some of Madhuri’s best works are Ram Lakhan (1989), Tridev (1989), Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Mrityudand (1997) and Lajja (2001). She was last seen in Netflix’s The Fame Game and recently dropped her new single Tu Hai Mera.

