Madhuri Dixit grooves in music video for Raja Kumari's new-age twist to Alisha Chinai's iconic song Made In India. Watch

Actor Madhuri Dixit collaborated with singer Raja Kumari for the song Made In India. The song was released on Friday and is said to be an interpolation of Alisha Chinai's hit 1995 song Made In India. Fans have been praising their collaboration calling it a ‘dream work.’ Also Read: Madhuri Dixit says '20 people' would fuss around her during shoots in India, felt 'very independent' in US

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video of the song on YouTube, Raja thanked Madhuri for the collaboration. In the video, Madhuri appears in the second half, and shakes a leg with Raja, wearing a golden outfit.

One fan commented, “Raja Kumari is Indian Queen in USA, she presents culture and make us proud. We waited for your new song.” Another one wrote, “I was eagerly waiting for this to drop, fall short of words, not able to find the combination of words to explain my feelings. Love you Raja Kumari. Thanks for bringing back this timeless classic again.” Giving a shoutout to Alisha Chinai, one said, “Big shoutout to Alisha Chinai (The original singer of this song) for the composition and singing of such a beautiful song.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While one said, “So this goes in my playlist and this collaboration is such f--- dream work," another one commented, “Love you! Absolutely amazing as always! Keep making magic and staying true to yourself! Literally in awe to see you and Madhuri Ji together. Pure magic.”

Talking about collaborating with Raja for the song, Madhuri said in a statement, “Having lived in the USA for a few years, I completely resonate with the sentiments with which Raja Kumari created Made in India. It is an anthem for every Indian born in and outside of the country. It is truly exciting to have united with such a feisty artist for a song that envelopes the spirit of India.”

Raja has said, “I’m excited and grateful that Made In India is out now. This has been a dream collaboration. The reaction and love that I got for the trailer were unprecedented. Working with so many like-minded ladies to create something that will probably withstand the test of time is an unparalleled thrill. Big love to Madhuri for devoting her stardust to this song.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON