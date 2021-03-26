Madhuri Dixit posts a funny pic with son Arin, husband Dr Sriram Nene, see here

Actor Madhuri Dixit's social media posts are all about family moments. On Thursday, she posted a funny picture with her son Arin and husband Dr Sriram Nene.

Sharing it, she simply wrote: "Caption this." In the photo, Dr Nene is holding what appears to be a dinosaur fossil. Arin poses with his head in between the fossil jaws. Arin and his father smile while Madhuri has a surprised look on her face. Her fans loved the post and dropped emojis in appreciation.

Earlier this month, she had celebrated Arin's 18th birthday with then and now pictures and said: "My baby is officially an adult. Happy 18th birthday, Arin. Just remember that with freedom comes responsibilities. From today the world is yours to enjoy, protect and brighten. Make good on all the opportunities that come your way and live life to the fullest. Hope your journey is an unforgettable adventure. Love you."

On her younger son Ryan's 16th birthday, also in March, she had written: "You fill my heart with joy & pride, Ryan. Happy sweet 16 Love you." Many of her fans had noticed her son's unconventional hair style too.

On her husband Sriram's birthday in February, she had written: "Life with you has been so much fun & full of adventures, Ram. Thanks for being an amazing husband & a friend. Happy birthday. Love you."

Also read: Ankita Lokhande shares cryptic post after being trolled for comments on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'I almost said something'

Madhuri also shared pictures of her brothers and sisters. She had two older sisters and one elder brother. On Bhaiduj this year, she had posted a picture with her elder brother and written: "As we celebrate the bond of love between brothers & sisters today, can’t wait to see you again #Bhaiduj."

On workfront she is currently busy judging Dance Deewane 3. Videos of her on the show with yesteryears stars Asha Parekh, Helen and Waheeda Rehman were quite popular with fans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON