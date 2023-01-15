Madhuri Dixit recalls her first reaction to famous Tu Shayar Hai hook step: 'Asked Chinni Prakash yeh kya movement huya'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 15, 2023 04:59 PM IST

Madhuri Dixit had once asked choreographer Chinni Prakash 'yeh kya movement huya' in response to the Tu Shayar Hai hook step. Here's what she was told. Watch video.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Madhuri Dixit will appear as a guest on Indian Idol 13 and also perform several of her songs on the show. Taking to Instagram, Sony Entertainment Television on Sunday shared several clips of the actor on the singing reality show. For the occasion, Madhuri was dressed in a yellow and white lehenga on Indian Idol 13. Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani are the two judges of the show. (Also Read | Madhuri Dixit dances to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai on Indian Idol 13; fans are in awe of her 'thumkas'. Watch)

In one of the videos, Madhuri spoke about her hook step in the song Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari from Saajan (1991). Recalling her conversation with choreographer Chinni Prakash, Madhuri shared, "Chinni Prakash told me, 'For this, Tu Shayar Hai, I will give you an amazing movement (twines fingers)."

She added, "When he showed me this, I said, 'Yeh kya movement huya? Yeh kaunsa shayar hai? Yeh kaesa shayar hota hai (What is this movement? Who is this poet? What kind of a poet is he)?'" Madhuri then said that Chinni assured her that it would become a famous step, which she added, 'it did'.

Madhuri also grooved and performed to several of her songs including Ek Do Teen (Tezaab), Yeh Mausam Ka Jadu (Hum Aapke Hain Koun), Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai (Khal Nayak), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (Beta), Bahut Pyaar Karte Hai and Dekha Hai Pehli Baar (Saajan). She also sang her part from the song Kaahe Chhed (Devdas).

In one of the clips, talking about the late Saroj Khan's choreography of Bada Dukh Dina O Ramji, Madhuri said, "She was given the song blind for choreography. Sarojji performed in her own style. Subhash (Ghai) ji said, 'This isn't the character of the girl'." After Subhash Ghai explained the character of Madhuri in the film, Saroj said, "Oh! And I choreographed the entire song." However, they came to a mutual decision later.

Madhuri also sang and talked about Himesh's song Jhalak Dikhla Ja (Aksar). She said, "When my son was three years old, your song Jhalak Dikhla Jaa was released. He loved the song so much that every time I sat inside the car, he would say, 'Mamma, Aaja Aaja'. I've heard the song many times." Later Himesh sang the song for Madhuri as she smiled. The current season of Indian Idol is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

