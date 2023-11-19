Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhuri Dixit recalls working with Rajinikanth on Uttar Dakshin, calls him ‘an inspiration’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 19, 2023 03:52 PM IST

Madhuri Dixit met Rajinikanth during the semi-final match in Mumbai, where India scored a triumph. She shared an anecdote about working with the actor.

Madhuri Dixit recently shared a picture with Rajinikanth when she watched the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final in Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium last week. Now, the actor has shared a heartfelt note recalling the time she worked with Superstar Rajinikanth in the film Uttar Dakshin. She called him 'kind, humble and respectful' in the note. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit celebrates Team India's big win, posts selfie with Anushka Sharma, Rajinikanth)

Madhuri's Instagram post with Rajinikanth

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene with Rajinikanth.

Madhuri shared a selfie taken by her husband Shriram Nene, where both of them shared the frame with Rajinikanth. Madhuri looked radiant in a white shirt and jeans while Rajinikanth opted for a black shirt. In the caption, Madhuri wrote, "'Keh do Uttar waalo se Dakshin waale aagye.' This was a song from our movie Uttar Dakshin. I remember during the shoot Rajnikanth Ji always spoke to me in Marathi and whenever we meet, he always remembers Uttar Dakshin. What an inspiration and what a human being (folded hands emoticon) It was fabulous catching up with Rajnikant Ji #Thalaivar. I am always amazed at how kind, humble and respectful he is. @rajinikanth"

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia.

Madhuri attended World Cup semi finals

Earlier, Madhuri took to Instagram to pen a long note to applaud Team India after their win and congratulate Virat Kohli as he hit his 50th ODI century, beating Sachin Tendulkar's record. She posted a collection of photos in the form Instagram Reels, where she shared the frame with Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, and Kunal Kemmu. In the caption, Madhuri wrote, "And there u have it. Congrats Team India. What a fabulous showing by our boys in Blue. Nice way to end Shami. Congrats to @virat.kohli for back to back centuries and 50 ODI centuries overall, and breaking the Masterblaster’s (Sachin Tendulkar's) record. Hats off to @shreyasiyer96 for great batting. We loved the game today! Thank u for a magical experience @BCCI."

Madhuri was last seen in the film Maja Ma last year.

