bollywood

Madhuri Dixit remembers Rajiv Kapoor with whom she worked in PremGranth

Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Rajiv Kapoor in PremGranth, fondly recalled the moments they spent together making the film. While Rajiv had directed it, late Rishi Kapoor had been paired with Madhuri in the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:59 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit's film PremGranth was directed by Rajiv Kapoor.

Actor Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter to share her thoughts at the sudden passing away of actor and producer Rajiv Kapoor. She worked in PremGranth, which he had directed.

She wrote on Twitter: "I had the opportunity of working with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film PremGranth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP"

Rajiv, son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, died on Tuesday. He was 58. Neetu Kapoor, wife of late actor Rishi Kapoor, was the first to confirm the news on Instagram. She wrote "RIP" alongside a picture of her brother-in-law.

Brother Randhir Kapoor said Rajiv Kapoor died due to heart attack. "He passed away about 1.30 pm due to heart attack," Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Anupam Kher, who had also worked with him in PremGranth, has written in Hindi: Rajiv Kapoor ke nidhan ka sunkar bahut dukh hua. Unke nirdeshan me bani PremGranth mein kaam kiya tha. Woh ek guni director the. Unke vyaktitva ko kareeb se jaan ne ka mauka bhi mila. Ek zindadil aur khushmizaaj insaan the. Prabhu unke parivaar walon ki iss dukh se juzhne ki taakat de (I was greatly pained on learning of Rajiv Kapoor's demise. I worked in PremGranth under his direction. He was a talented director. I had the opportunity of knowing him from close quarters. He was happy and a passionate man. May the almighty grant his family the strength to cope with this loss.)"

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was shattered to hear the news. He said it was heartbreaking that he won't be there to witness the praise coming his way for his swansong Toolsidas Junior. This film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, was to be his comeback film.

Sanjay Dutt had earlier tweeted: "Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. A soul gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kapoor family in this difficult time. Om Shanti."

Ashvini Bhave, who worked in Henna, which Rajiv had produced was quoted in Times of India, as saying: "I am deeply saddened to hear that Rajeev Kapoor is no more. He was a talented actor and director, but above all, he was a kindhearted man and a pure soul. My heart goes out Kapoor family who have suffered many losses in recent times. My deepest condolences to the RK family. May his soul rest in peace."

Topics
rajiv kapoor madhuri dixit prem granth sanjay raut sanjay singh sanjay dutt family ashutosh gowariker anupam kher

IND USA
