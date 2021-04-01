IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene shares a peek into their romantic Maldives holiday: 'Another sunset in paradise'
Madhuri Dixit is holidaying in the Maldives with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene shares a peek into their romantic Maldives holiday: ‘Another sunset in paradise’

  • Madhuri Dixit is in the Maldives with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, and their sons. Shriram shared a sunset selfie from their trip on Instagram. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 10:27 AM IST

Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, are enjoying a relaxing getaway in the Maldives. He took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie from their vacation and wrote, “Another day and another sunset in paradise!”

Fans gushed over the ‘cute couple’ in the comments section. “Such a lovely picture!” one wrote. “Aww... U guys look so perfect,” another wrote. “You both are brand ambassadors of The institute of Marriage,” a third wrote.

Shriram also shared a selfie video before he and Madhuri went snorkelling together. Showing fans the view in the background, he said, “It is gorgeous. Look at the weather. We are meant to hop on a boat and go snorkelling, so we will tell you about all that in a little while. Hope you guys are doing okay and staying safe!”

Earlier this week, Shriram shared a video from a speedboat and wrote on Instagram, “Every day is wonderful depending on how you see things. But this week is amazing. Touched down @SonevaJani and loving life…”

Also read: Shilpa Shetty says it was tough to not make son Viaan 'feel like he is being ignored' after daughter Samisha was born

Madhuri tied the knot with Shriram on October 17, 1999 and they have two sons - Arin and Ryan - together. After marriage, she shifted base to the US for a few years. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she had said that she did not plan to leave her career in films. “Leaving Bollywood wasn’t planned. One thing I was clear about — the moment I met the right person in my life, I wouldn’t hesitate,” she said.

After a five-year sabbatical, Madhuri began her second innings in Bollywood with Aaja Nachle in 2007. She was last seen on the big screen in Abhishek Varman’s period drama Kalank and is currently a part of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane, as a judge. She will soon make her digital debut with the Netflix series Finding Anamika.

Story Saved
