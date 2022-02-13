Madhuri Dixit-Sanjay Kapoor go back to the 90s as they dance to Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi at Shriram Nene's birthday. Watch

Actors Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as they danced to a song, which featured them, from the 90s. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sanjay shared a video featuring himself, Madhuri and actor-couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

Madhuri and Sanjay, in the clip, grooved to Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi from their 1995 film Raja. The song was sung by singers Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. Raja is an action romantic drama directed and co-produced by Inder Kumar. Apart from Sanjay and Madhuri, it also features Paresh Rawal, Mukesh Khanna, Dalip Tahil, Rita Bhaduri and Himani Shivpuri.

In the video, as the actors did the hook step of Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi, they were joined by Riteish and Genelia. For the party, Madhuri wore a black outfit as she kept her hair loose. Sanjay was dressed in a white shirt, denim jacket and pants.

The duo danced at the birthday party of Madhuri's husband Dr Shriram Nene on Saturday. Sharing the clip, Sanjay wrote, "Back to the 90s. What a night @madhuridixitnene @geneliad @riteishd @farahkhankunder @drneneofficial." Reacting to the post, Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart and clapping hands emojis. Neelam Kothari Soni commented, "Fabbb (fire and red heart emojis)."

Earlier in the day, a video of Madhuri and Shriram grooving to the song Tamma Tamma Again from Badrinath Ki Dulhania surfaced on the internet. Filmmaker Farah Khan had shared the video on her Instagram Stories and said, “Happy Birthday Ram. Giving Madhuri Dixit serious competition. #CoupleGoals.”

On Instagram, Madhuri had shared a video montage starring herself and Shriram. It comprised pictures of them together over the years, ranging from their wedding to their vacations. She captioned the post, "My husband, my friend, my confidant, my heart and the best father in the world, Happy Birthday #Birthday #Husband."

Madhuri and Shriram tied the knot in 1999. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Madhuri will next be seen in the Netflix series The Fame Game. It will premiere on February 25 this year.

