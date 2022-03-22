Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene rent a new house in Mumbai's Worli for 12.5 lakh per month. See pics, videos

Actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene have rented a new home in Mumbai. The house is in a high-rise building in Mumbai's posh locality, Worli. Madhuri was recently seen in Netflix web-series The Fame Game, which received a good response from viewers. (Also Read: Madhuri Dixit says mom would scold her for keeping room untidy even after she became a star: That’s how I was brought up)

Madhuri Dixit's new home is on the 29th floor and the carpet area of the luxurious apartment is over 5500 square feet. The couple has taken the house on lease and the rent is ₹12.5 lakh per month.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Apoorva Shroff, who designed the house, praised Madhuri and Shriram and said, “Honestly, I was surprised by how down to earth they were and how practical their requests were. The only constraint as such, was the timeline.”

Apoorva also shared a video on her brand Lyth design's Instagram handle in which Shriram and Madhuri are seen sitting on a sofa, as they chose the perfect wallpaper for their home.

Apoorva also revealed that the idea behind Madhuri's home decor was to keep it ‘simple, sober yet versatile’. She told Pinkvilla, “The brief was to give the new home of the star couple a quick makeover. The apartment located on 29th floor of a Worli high rise had a spectacular view of the city sparkling below at night and ample of light filtering in from all directions during the day."

Madhuri made her acting debut in 1984 with the film Abodh, which also marked Bengali actor Tapas Paul's Bollywood debut. She later gained success after the release of Tezaab in 1988, which also starred actor Anil Kapoor in the lead role. She later appeared in films such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Koyla, Anjaam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Saajan, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Dil Tera Aashiq and many more. She recently made her OTT debut with web-series The Fame Game, which also starred actors Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.

