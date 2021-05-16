Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit thanks fans for their birthday wishes: 'I urge everyone to stay in touch with your loved ones, stay safe'
Madhuri Dixit thanks fans for their birthday wishes: 'I urge everyone to stay in touch with your loved ones, stay safe'

Madhuri Dixit posted a video to thank her fans for sending her birthday wishes. She also requested all to continue taking precaution against Covid-19 and get themselves vaccinated.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit will be seen next in a web series called Finding Anamika.

Actor Madhuri Dixit on Sunday expressed gratitude to all those who had sent wishes on her birthday. She turned 54 on Saturday.

The actor took to Instagram and posted a video in which she also urged people to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In it, she said, "I wish that you all are safe and healthy. I wanted to thank you all for such warm birthday wishes that you have sent [to] me. Your love and wishes make me feel very special - every single day."

Talking about the current situation, she added, "I know, the current times we are going through is very difficult. I urge everyone to stay in touch with your loved ones, stay safe, wear your masks, get vaccinated and follow all the Covid guidelines. We need to stay together and be strong to work up this."

She captioned the video, "Grateful for the love & birthday wishes from everyone #ThankYou #Grateful."

On Saturday, Madhuri received scores of heartwarming wishes from fans and her co-stars from the industry. Anil Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff and many others took to their social media to sent birthday greetings to the actor.

Madhuri will soon be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled Finding Anamika.

The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mother who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actor.

