Maera Mishra upset at being 'frequently referred to as Adhyayan Suman's ex': 'I have an identity of my own'

Actor Maera Mishra has said that she is upset at being 'frequently referred' to as actor 'Adhyayan Suman's ex'. Questioning 'double standards', she asked why 'bigger actors' are not referred to as 'someone's ex'.

Earlier this year, Maera Mishra had confirmed that she and Adhyayan Suman broke up in November. She had said that after she began living with him she noticed a change in his personality. Adhyayan is the son of actor Shekhar Suman.

Speaking to a leading daily, Maera said, "I am upset about one thing. Why am I so frequently referred to as Adhyayan Suman's ex? I have an identity of my own. Before Adhyayan came into my life, I was written as Maera Mishra. Adhyayan and I were together for a brief period. It was good while it lasted. But we couldn't sustain it. That's the end of the story. Why are bigger actors not referred to as someone's ex? Why these double standards? This is not fair, neither to me nor to Adhyayan. I am sure that if there's someone else in my life now, he too won't like it. There is someone, he isn't from the industry though."

Maera also spoke about being a contestant in Bigg Boss, "I have been offered Bigg Boss OTT and I am in talks for that. However, nothing has been finalised. I have yet to sign on the dotted line." When asked how she will react if co-contestants discuss Adhyayan Suman with her, she said, "Then they will hear from me what only I want them to hear. Nothing beyond that."

Earlier this year, Maera had told a leading daily, "Yes, we broke up in November... I was very serious about this relationship and thought that this one was for keeps, but it wasn’t meant to be. Things failed to work out between us. I fell in love with a different man. Once I started living with him, I realised that he was quite different from what I had expected. There was also a communication gap.”

The couple had confirmed their relationship last year after the pandemic-induced lockdown had ended. They were rumoured to be dating for about two years.