Prabhas unveils Radhe Shyam's new posters with fresh release date, film to open in January 2022. See here

Radhe Shyam has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic drama Radhe Shyam will release in theatres on January 14, 2022 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. See new posters.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 11:54 AM IST

South star Prabhas on Friday announced that his film Radhe Shyam will be hitting theatres worldwide on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal on January 14, 2022.

The romantic-drama, featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The 41-year-old actor shared the film's new release date on Instagram along with a new poster.

+


“Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!,” Prabhas captioned the post.

Also read: R Madhavan at 'complete loss of words' on seeing Olympian Mirabai Chanu eat on floor at home: 'Cannot be true'

The multi-lingual film also starring Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, was earlier slated to have a theatrical release on July 30.

Radhe Shyam is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.


